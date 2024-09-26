Tank Bigsby Injury: Limited in practice again

Bigsby (shoulder) remained limited in Thursday's practice.

Bigsby managed to play through his lingering shoulder injury during Jacksonville's 47-10 loss to the Bills on Monday, but he's since logged back-to-back limited practice sessions. If the No. 2 running back can gain clearance to suit up for Sunday's pivotal divisional matchup against the Texans, Bigsby will once gain be positioned to act as the primary backup to starting running back Travis Etienne.