Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tank Bigsby headshot

Tank Bigsby Injury: Questionable, as is Etienne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Bigsby (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Both Bigsby and Travis Etienne (hamstring) logged three consecutive limited practices and are listed as questionable. Bigsby's in slightly better position to suit up considering Etienne has missed the previous two games, but if both play, Bigsby would likely find himself in a timeshare after logging 44 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns during Etienne's two-game absence. Sunday's game in Philadelphia has a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, further complicating matters for fantasy managers.

Tank Bigsby
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now