Tank Bigsby Injury: Questionable, as is Etienne

Bigsby (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Both Bigsby and Travis Etienne (hamstring) logged three consecutive limited practices and are listed as questionable. Bigsby's in slightly better position to suit up considering Etienne has missed the previous two games, but if both play, Bigsby would likely find himself in a timeshare after logging 44 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns during Etienne's two-game absence. Sunday's game in Philadelphia has a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, further complicating matters for fantasy managers.