Tank Bigsby News: Officially active in Week 9

Bigsby (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Eagles.

The emerging second-year back was expected to suit up after turning in a trio of limited practices throughout the week, and Bigsby's availability is now confirmed. However, unlike the previous two weeks when Bigsby was able to operate as the clear lead back and rush for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the absence of Travis Etienne (hamstring), the latter is also active Sunday and will therefore eat into the former's touches.