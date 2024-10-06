Tank Bigsby News: Outshines Etienne in win

Bigsby rushed 13 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns and secured his only target for 28 yards in the Jaguars' 37-34 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that he recovered in the end zone for a score.

Bigsby may have laid claim to the No. 1 back role for the foreseeable future with his second straight highly efficient effort, one that came on the heels of a seven-carry, 90-yard performance in Week 4 against the Texans. Bigsby was even better Sunday, taking his first catch of the season for a chunk gain and crossing the goal line following a 19-yard run during which he jumped on his own loose ball in the end zone and on a dynamic 65-yard scamper in the latter portion of the fourth quarter. Bigsby logged seven more carries than Etienne in the high-scoring victory, and there could certainly be a changing of the guard afoot as Jacksonville heads to London for a Week 6 matchup against the Bears.