Tank Bigsby headshot

Tank Bigsby News: Outshines Etienne in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Bigsby rushed 13 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns and secured his only target for 28 yards in the Jaguars' 37-34 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that he recovered in the end zone for a score.

Bigsby may have laid claim to the No. 1 back role for the foreseeable future with his second straight highly efficient effort, one that came on the heels of a seven-carry, 90-yard performance in Week 4 against the Texans. Bigsby was even better Sunday, taking his first catch of the season for a chunk gain and crossing the goal line following a 19-yard run during which he jumped on his own loose ball in the end zone and on a dynamic 65-yard scamper in the latter portion of the fourth quarter. Bigsby logged seven more carries than Etienne in the high-scoring victory, and there could certainly be a changing of the guard afoot as Jacksonville heads to London for a Week 6 matchup against the Bears.

Tank Bigsby
Jacksonville Jaguars
