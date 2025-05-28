Fantasy Football
Tanner Conner News: Past knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Conner (knee) was spotted participating in Wednesday's practice, Alan Poupart of Sports Illustrated reports.

Conner missed the final eight games of the Dolphins' 2024 season due to a knee injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The Idaho State product has appeared in 24 regular-season games since entering the league in 2022, playing primarily on special teams (293 snaps). He's expected to compete for a similar role in Miami throughout the summer.

