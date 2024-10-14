Tanner Hudson News: Gets few snaps in return

Hudson (knee) failed to draw a target while playing four of the Bengals' 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants.

Hudson had been inactive for each of the Bengals' previous four games while he managed a knee injury, but he was removed from Cincinnati's injury report for Week 6 and made his return from a month-long absence Sunday. He was one of four tight ends that the Bengals made active Sunday and finished well behind Drew Sample (26 snaps), Erick All (23 snaps) and Mike Gesicki (19 snaps) in terms of playing time.