Tanner Hudson News: Practices in full Wednesday

Hudson (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Hudson has been sidelined since Week 1 due to a knee injury, but it appears the 29-year-old will be good to go for Sunday's game against the Ravens. He played 22 snaps (nine on offense, 13 on special teams) and caught two passes (on three targets) for 18 yards in Week 1. It's unclear how Hudson will fit into the offense, especially with backups Erick All and Drew Sample both seeing more snaps than starter Mike Gesicki in Week 4 against the Panthers.