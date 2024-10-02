Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tanner Hudson headshot

Tanner Hudson News: Practices in full Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 2, 2024

Hudson (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Hudson has been sidelined since Week 1 due to a knee injury, but it appears the 29-year-old will be good to go for Sunday's game against the Ravens. He played 22 snaps (nine on offense, 13 on special teams) and caught two passes (on three targets) for 18 yards in Week 1. It's unclear how Hudson will fit into the offense, especially with backups Erick All and Drew Sample both seeing more snaps than starter Mike Gesicki in Week 4 against the Panthers.

Tanner Hudson
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News