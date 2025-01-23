Taylor Rapp Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Rapp (hip) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Rapp injured his hip during the Bills' divisional-round win against the Ravens, which has prevented him from participating in the first two practices of the week. A DNP on Friday wouldn't necessarily rule him out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, but participating in at least a limited capacity would indicate that he is progressing in his recovery. If Rapp is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's game, Cole Bishop would be the top candidate to start at safety next to Damar Hamlin.