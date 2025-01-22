Fantasy Football
Taylor Rapp

Taylor Rapp Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Rapp (hip) will not practice and remains day-to-day, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Rapp is dealing with a hip injury that forced him to depart Sunday's divisional-round win over the Ravens after playing just 33 percent of defensive snaps. The starting safety will have two more opportunities to upgrade his involvement at practice ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Kansas City, but if Rapp can't get healthy in time to face the Chiefs, Cole Bishop will likely be called upon to start alongside Damar Hamlin.

Taylor Rapp
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
