Taysom Hill Injury: Absent from practice

Hill (ribs) wasn't on the field for Tuesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

New Orleans listed Hill as a limited participant Monday on its initial Week 7 injury report, but the offensive weapon looks as though he'll take a step back in terms of activity a day later. He'll likely need to get back on the field in some capacity to have a chance at playing in Thursday's game against the Broncos. Hill has missed the Saints' last two games while tending to multiple rib fractures.