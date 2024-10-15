Fantasy Football
Taysom Hill Injury: Absent from practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 15, 2024

Hill (ribs) wasn't on the field for Tuesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

New Orleans listed Hill as a limited participant Monday on its initial Week 7 injury report, but the offensive weapon looks as though he'll take a step back in terms of activity a day later. He'll likely need to get back on the field in some capacity to have a chance at playing in Thursday's game against the Broncos. Hill has missed the Saints' last two games while tending to multiple rib fractures.

