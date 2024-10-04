Taysom Hill Injury: Absent from practice Friday

Hill (ribs) is not present for the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Hill appears set to be listed as DNP on a second consecutive practice report as he continues to tend to fractured ribs suffered during New Orleans' loss to Atlanta in Week 4. The versatile offensive weapon will have one more chance to get on the practice field before receiving a game designation for Monday's contest against the Chiefs, but Hill's injury is of a severe enough nature that it could threaten his Week 5 availability. Hill's participation level, or lack thereof, during Saturday's practice will be telling as to his chances of being able to suit up versus Kansas City.