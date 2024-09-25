Taysom Hill Injury: Back at practice Wednesday

Hill (chest) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said he Wednesday anticipates Hill "being ready to go" for Sunday's road match against the Flacons, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. The versatile playmaker appears is back practicing in at least a limited capacity Wednesday after having missed Week 3 due to a bruised lung. Barring any setbacks in practice Thursday and Friday, Hill will be in line to return for Sunday's key divisional matchup. His availability could prove key for the Saints, especially with Alvin Kamara (ribs/hip) sidelined Wednesday.