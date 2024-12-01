Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Taysom Hill headshot

Taysom Hill Injury: Getting tests on knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Interim coach Darren Rizzi didn't have an update on Hill's (knee) status after Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams but revealed that Hill will go for additional testing on the injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Hill's knee injury looked severe and he needed a cart to get off the field, but the exact nature of his injury will be clarified after the results of his additional testing become known. The versatile offensive player has been a key contributor as both a pass catcher and a runner in recent weeks, so it would be a big loss if Hill's unable to suit up against the Giants in Week 14.

Taysom Hill
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now