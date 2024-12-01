Taysom Hill Injury: Getting tests on knee injury

Interim coach Darren Rizzi didn't have an update on Hill's (knee) status after Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams but revealed that Hill will go for additional testing on the injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Hill's knee injury looked severe and he needed a cart to get off the field, but the exact nature of his injury will be clarified after the results of his additional testing become known. The versatile offensive player has been a key contributor as both a pass catcher and a runner in recent weeks, so it would be a big loss if Hill's unable to suit up against the Giants in Week 14.