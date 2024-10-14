Taysom Hill Injury: Limited on estimated report

Hill (rib) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate.

Hill didn't practice during preparation for Weeks 5 and 6 and missed both contests as a result of multiple rib fractures, so his projected activity level to begin this week at least is a positive sign for a banged-up Saints offense that includes injured QB Derek Carr (oblique), RB Alvin Kamara (hand) and WRs Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee). How Hill is listed on practice reports Tuesday and Wednesday should be telling for his odds to return to action Thursday against the Broncos.