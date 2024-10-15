Taysom Hill Injury: Listed as limited again

The Saints listed Hill (ribs) as a limited participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Triplett notes that Hill wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Tuesday's session, but the 34-year-old must have fit in enough work behind the scenes to earn a "limited" listing for the second practice report in a row. Hill still looks like he'll have a chance to play Thursday against the Broncos, but the Saints won't decide until after Wednesday's practice whether he carries a designation into the Week 7 contest.