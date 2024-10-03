Taysom Hill Injury: Missing from practice

Hill (rib) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Hill was withheld from the Saints' first Week 5 practice, four days after head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that the jack-of-all-trades player injured a rib in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. The 34-year-old will have two more opportunities to log some practice activity before the Saints decide whether he'll carry a designation into Monday's game in Kansas City. Hill previously missed a game Week 3 against the Eagles, but he's suited up in each of the Saints' other three contests while recording two receptions for two yards and carrying 14 times for 77 yards and two scores.