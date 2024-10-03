Taysom Hill Injury: Tending to rib fractures

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that Hill was held out of Thursday's practice due to rib fractures, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Allen didn't go into detail regarding the number of the fractures, but the injury certainly sounds like something serious enough to threaten Hill's availability for Monday's game against the Chiefs. Hill had previously missed the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Eagles with a bruised lung, so the team could be motivated to proceed cautiously with the offensive weapon now that he's tending to another chest-related injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons. The Saints will likely wait and see how Hill is feeling after the team's final practice of Week 5 on Saturday before determining his status for the Monday night contest.