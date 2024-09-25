Taysom Hill: Logs full practice Wednesday

Hill (chest) practiced fully Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Hill sustained a chest injury Week 2 at Dallas that necessitated a visit to a local hospital. He proceeded to log a pair of limited practices during Week 3 prep before the Saints ruled him out ahead of this past Sunday's eventual defeat to the Eagles. On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports revealed that Hill was tending to a bruised lung, but the gadget player appears to be past the issue after Wednesday's uncapped session. In parts of two games this season, Hill has eight carries for 53 yards, two catches (on three targets) for two yards and no pass attempts or touchdowns.