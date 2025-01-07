Fantasy Football
Teagan Quitoriano

Teagan Quitoriano Injury: Practices in full Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Quitoriano (calf) was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

The tight end, who had his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened earlier in the day, took a big step in the right direction ahead of Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Chargers. Quitoriano was placed on IR in late November with what was originally believed to be a knee injury, though it was listed as a calf issue on Houston's Tuesday injury report. The 2022 fifth-round pick played on 96 offensive snaps in 2024 and did not catch a pass.

Teagan Quitoriano
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
