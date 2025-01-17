Teagan Quitoriano Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

The Texans announced Friday that Quitoriano (calf) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's divisional-round road game against the Chiefs.

Quitoriano was initially labeled as questionable for the AFC Divisional Round, but he won't be activated from IR in time to suit up versus Kansas City. His 21-day practice window is nearing its conclusion, so even if Houston emerges victorious over Kansas City, it's unclear whether Quitoriano will have a chance to return down the stretch during the playoffs.