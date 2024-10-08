Teagan Quitoriano News: Back with Houston

The Texans signed Quitoriano off the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Quitoriano was a fifth-round pick by the Texans in 2022 and spent the previous two seasons with the team before being waived/injured and eventually cut just ahead of Week 1 last month. He spent roughly two weeks in Chicago and is now headed back to Houston, where he caught nine passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets across 16 regular-season games with the Texans. Quitoriano will slide in behind Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover on the depth chart after Brevin Jordan (knee, IR) suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2.