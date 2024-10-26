Tee Higgins Injury: Ability to play in doubt for Sunday

Higgins (quad) has "a real chance" of missing Sunday's Week 8 contest against Philadelphia, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins hurts his quadriceps during practice Friday and entered the weekend with a questionable tag. Graziano indicates that the wide receiver will be a game-time decision Sunday, so fantasy managers who roster Higgins should keep an eye on Cincinnati's injury report that will be released about 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Graziano also shares that there is "pessimism" about Higgins' likelihood of suiting up, and Andrei Iosivas will likely step in as the team's No. 2 wideout if Higgins ends up sitting out.