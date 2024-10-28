Tee Higgins Injury: Considered day-to-day

Speaking Monday, coach Zac Taylor said Higgins (quadriceps) is considered day-to-day, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins injured his quad in practice Friday and was unable to play in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Eagles. It sounds like he's avoided a serious injury, but it's unclear if he'll be able to make it back for next Sunday's game against the Raiders. With Higgins out versus Philly, Andrei Iosivas filled in as the No. 2 receiver, followed by rookie Jermaine Burton and veteran Trenton Irwin to round out the depth chart.