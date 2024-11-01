Tee Higgins Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Higgins (quad) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Ben Baby of ESPN.com and Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer report.

Higgins, who has been unable to practice week, is thus trending toward a second straight absence. If he is indeed out this weekend, WRs Jermaine Burton and Trenton Irwin should have added Week 9 opportunities working alongside Ja'Marr Chase (who logged 11 targets in Higgins' absence last Sunday) and Andrei Iosivas, with TE Mike Gesicki (eight targets in Week 8) also a candidate to remain busy versus Las Vegas.