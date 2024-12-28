Tee Higgins Injury: Expected to play against Denver

Higgins (ankle/knee) is expected to play Saturday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In addition to Rapoport's report, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relayed Friday that there was optimism regarding Higgins' status for the Bengals' must-win game. After being listed as limited on all three practice reports this week, the wideout headed into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation. Official confirmation of Higgins' Week 17 status, either way, will arrive when Cincinnati's inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:30 ET kickoff.