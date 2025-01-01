Tee Higgins Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Higgins (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Higgins was deemed a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through session, so he'll likely need to practice fully Thursday in order to avoid taking an injury designation into Saturday's game against the Steelers. That said, Higgins was listed as questionable due to the same pair of injuries ahead of the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Broncos, then proceeded to suit up and turned in an 11-131-3 receiving line on 12 targets in Cincinnati's 30-24 overtime win.