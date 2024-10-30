Tee Higgins Injury: Limited to side work

Higgins (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, instead working on a side field with trainers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The injury doesn't seem too serious, considering Higgins is working on a side field five days after injuring his quad during practice. He has a lengthy history of hamstring injuries, but this is the first time anything has been reported with his quad since he entered the NFL. He missed Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Eagles and now appears uncertain to play this coming Sunday against the Raiders.