Tee Higgins Injury: May be trending toward sitting

Higgins (quadricep) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but his chances of playing don't appear to be promising, a source tells Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports echoes Conway's report, noting that Higgins faces an uphill battle to play Sunday after injuring his quad in Friday's practice. Higgins' Week 8 status will be confirmed either way once the Bengals post their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton and Trenton Irwin could all be in store for increased snaps behind No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase if Higgins is inactive for the contest.