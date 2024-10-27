Tee Higgins Injury: Not playing Week 8

Higgins (quadricep) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

After injuring his quad while running a route during Friday's practice, Higgins will miss his third game of the season and his first since Week 2, when he was sidelined to begin the season with a hamstring issue. According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the fact that the Bengals are beginning a stretch of three games in 10 days factored into the decision to make Higgins inactive for Week 8, but the wideout could be ready to return to the lineup next Sunday against the Raiders. While Higgins is sidelined against Philadelphia, Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and Jermaine Burton could step into increased roles behind No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase.