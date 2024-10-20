Tee Higgins News: Big performance against Browns

Higgins recorded four catches on eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Browns.

With opposing defenses focused on holding Ja'Marr Chase in check, Higgins has taken on significant target volume since getting fully healthy. Across his last four games, he's commanded 39 total targets while seeing no fewer than seven in any contest. Higgins made the most of his chances in Sunday's win, highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter as well as other long receptions of 21, 19, and 17 yards. While he has yet to top 100 yards in a game for the campaign, Higgins does have at least 75 in each of his last three contests while recording three scores.