Tee Higgins News: Cleared to face Chargers

Higgins (quadricep) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins, who last saw game action in Week 7, was limited at practice this week, but after head coach Zac Taylor noted Friday that he expected the wideout to play this weekend, the team's final injury report cemented that outcome. Prior to sustaining his his quad injury, Higgins had recorded a 29/341/3 receiving line on 45 targets through five games, and in his looming return Higgins is poised to reclaim his key role in the Bengals passing offense, while working alongside fellow starting wideout Ja'Marr Chase, a context that puts him back on the fantasy lineup radar in Week 11.