Tee Higgins headshot

Tee Higgins News: Finds end zone twice in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Higgins caught nine of 14 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens.

The scores were his first of the season, as Higgins hauled in an 11-yard toss from Joe Burrow in the second quarter and a five-yard strike in the third. Higgins has an 18-182-2 line on 30 targets over three games since returning from a hamstring strain that cost him the first two contests of 2024, and with the Bengals' defense struggling, he could be busy again in Week 6 against the Giants.

Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals
