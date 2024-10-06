Tee Higgins News: Finds end zone twice in OT loss

Higgins caught nine of 14 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens.

The scores were his first of the season, as Higgins hauled in an 11-yard toss from Joe Burrow in the second quarter and a five-yard strike in the third. Higgins has an 18-182-2 line on 30 targets over three games since returning from a hamstring strain that cost him the first two contests of 2024, and with the Bengals' defense struggling, he could be busy again in Week 6 against the Giants.