Tee Higgins News: Perfect on seven targets

Higgins recorded seven catches on seven targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants.

Higgins led the Bengals in targets, receptions and yards in a relatively muted offensive performance in Sunday night's win. While the majority of his targets came in short areas of the field, Higgins did manage his first reception of at least 20 yards this season after a tough catch and run midway through the second quarter. Due to his limited route depth, Higgins will likely need to find the end zone to put up elite fantasy scores, but he now has a minimum of six targets in his four games this season to give him a very safe weekly floor.