Tee Higgins News: Signs long-term deal with CIN
Higgins and the Bengals agreed on a four-year, $115 million contract with the first two years guaranteed Sunday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.
Higgins and Cincinnati were able to come to an agreement on a long-term deal after the wide receiver had been franchise tagged for the second straight year. The 26-year-old caught 73 of 109 targets for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns over 12 regular-season games in 2024, and he'll now remain a Bengal for the foreseeable future. Teammate Ja'Marr Chase and the team also agreed on a four-year, $161 million contract extension Sunday, so the formidable wideout duo will continue to cause problems for defenses for years to come.
