Terrel Bernard Injury: Optimism for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he feels good about Bernard's (quadriceps) chances of playing in next weekend's playoff opener, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard will not play Sunday against the Patriots, but it sounds like his injury suffered in Week 17 isn't serious enough to keep him sidelined long-term. Through 13 appearances this season, Bernard has logged 104 tackles (55 solo), including five TFLs and 1.0 sacks, three pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

