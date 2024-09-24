Terrel Bernard Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Bernard (pectoral) will not play against the Ravens on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

This will be the second straight game Bernard will sit out due to a pec strain he sustained in the Bills' Week 2 win over the Dolphins. Despite the extended absence, head coach Sean McDermott relayed Tuesday that Bernard is improving in his recovery and doesn't believe the 25-year-old linebacker will require a stint on injured reserve, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. That could mean Bernard has a chance at playing in Week 5 against the Texans on Oct. 6, though that will depend on his practice participation leading up to the game. In Bernard's absence, Baylon Spector will continue to serve as the Bills' starting middle linebacker.