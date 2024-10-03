Terron Armstead Injury: Moving through protocols

Armstead (concussion) was a full participant during practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Armstead suffered the concussion in Week 3, which had him sidelined for Monday's loss to the Titans. However, after logging a limited session Wednesday, the veteran offensive tackle was able to participate in full Thursday. Although he'll still need to be cleared by an independent neurologist, Armstead appears to be trending toward a return Sunday against the Patriots.