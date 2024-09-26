Terron Armstead Injury: Still in concussion protocols

Armstead (concussion) was listed as a DNP on the Dolphins' injury report Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Armstead was diagnosed with a concussion during the Dolphins' Week 3 loss to the Seahawks. The 2013 third-round pick will have to clear the NFL's five-step protocol this week in order to suit up against the Titans on Monday. Kendall Lamm took over for Armstead at left tackle during Sunday's game, and the former would figure to be the starter for Monday's contest if the latter is unable to suit up.