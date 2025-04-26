Tez Johnson News: Headed to Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Johnson started his college career with Troy in 2020 before transferring to Oregan in 2023. He primarily played in the slot position for the Ducks and demonstrated chemistry with Bo Nix, with Johnson setting a single-season school receptions record in 2023 (86). Johnson followed that up with a strong 2024 campaign, catching 83 passes for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns over 12 games, and he was named as the Big Ten Championship game MVP. Johnson has explosive burst at the snap and gives defenders trouble in the open field, but he'll need to firm up his route running to see consistent snaps at the NFL level. He faces an uphill battle in seeing offensive snaps in his rookie season in Tampa Bay but could serve as the team's top punt returner.