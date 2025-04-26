Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Tez Johnson headshot

Tez Johnson News: Headed to Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Buccaneers selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Johnson started his college career with Troy in 2020 before transferring to Oregan in 2023. He primarily played in the slot position for the Ducks and demonstrated chemistry with Bo Nix, with Johnson setting a single-season school receptions record in 2023 (86). Johnson followed that up with a strong 2024 campaign, catching 83 passes for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns over 12 games, and he was named as the Big Ten Championship game MVP. Johnson has explosive burst at the snap and gives defenders trouble in the open field, but he'll need to firm up his route running to see consistent snaps at the NFL level. He faces an uphill battle in seeing offensive snaps in his rookie season in Tampa Bay but could serve as the team's top punt returner.

Tez Johnson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now