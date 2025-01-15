Fantasy Football
Thayer Thomas News: Staying in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Thomas signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Thomas has spent his entire two-year NFL career with the Vikings' organization since signing as an undrafted free agent in April of 2023. He has been on Minnesota's practice squad for each of those two seasons, and his futures contract ensures that he'll on the Vikings' 90-man roster when the new league year begins March 12. Thomas will participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp while working his way towards a spot on the Vikings' 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.

