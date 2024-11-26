Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Theo Johnson headshot

Theo Johnson Injury: Remains limited Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Johnson (back) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With Johnson having been estimated as a limited participant on both of the Giants' first two Week 13 injury reports, he'll have one more chance to potentially upgrade to full activity before Thursday's game against the Cowboys. The rookie tight end has taken on a greater role in the New York passing attack in recent weeks, drawing exactly six targets in each of the Giants' last three games.

Theo Johnson
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now