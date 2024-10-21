Theo Johnson News: Absent from passing game Week 7

Johnson was not targeted in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

The Giants' passing game was abhorrent as a whole Sunday, as Daniel Jones and Drew Lock combined for just 105 passing yards while completing a collective 17 of 29 pass attempts. Daniel Bellinger was the only one of the team's tight ends to even see a target, and he received just one look, which he caught for 11 yards. There's no reason to believe that Bellinger has usurped Johnson on the depth chart since the latter logged 90 percent of New York's offensive snaps in the ugly loss to Bellinger's 12 percent, so Johnson should have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 8 against Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.