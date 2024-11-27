Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Theo Johnson headshot

Theo Johnson News: Cleared to play Thanksgiving Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Johnson (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

The Giants listed Johnson as a limited participant on practice reports issued Monday through Wednesday, but the team saw enough from the rookie tight end to give him the green light to play Thanksgiving Day. Johnson has seen his involvement in the passing attack gradually pick up as the campaign has unfolded, and he comes into Thursday's contest having accrued a 13-162-1 receiving line on 22 targets over his last four games.

Theo Johnson
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now