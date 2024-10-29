Theo Johnson News: Draws four targets Week 8

Johnson secured three of four targets for 35 yards in Monday's loss to the Steelers.

Johnson didn't have a pass thrown his way Week 7 versus Philadelphia, but he got back on track with his second-highest yardage total of the season on Monday Night Football. The bulk of his production came on New York's final drive, as he caught a 25-yard pass from QB Daniel Jones with just over a minute remaining in the game, then nabbed a three-yard reception on the next play. Those catches came as the Giants attempted to march down the field and tie the score, but Jones was intercepted on a second-down pass attempt, squelching any hope of a comeback. Johnson ended up logging a season-high 97 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the loss, and with at least three catches and at least 30 receiving yards in three of his past four games, he's built some fantasy intrigue in deeper leagues.