Theo Johnson News: Efficient with three targets

Johnson brought in all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Bengals.

Johnson followed up his career day with a solid effort against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The Giants' rookie tight end had been used sparsely early in the season, but the fourth-rounder is averaging four receptions and 39 yards over his last two contests. Johnson is a name worth monitoring in case his role continues to grow as the season progresses. For now, those in deeper formats can take a look at the tight end ahead of next Sunday's tilt versus the Eagles.