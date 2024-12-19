Tony Pollard Injury: Misses practice Thursday

Pollard (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard hasn't practiced much in recent weeks while managing foot and/or ankle injuries, but he's played in every game this season and finished with no fewer than 29 snaps or nine touches in any contest. There's some extra concern this week, however, as he aggravated his ankle during Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals and may thus be dealing with more discomfort relative to previous weeks. He returned to the game in short order but then took a backseat to Tyjae Spears in the fourth quarter when the Titans were chasing a multi-score deficit. In any case, a return to practice Friday presumably would put Pollard on track to play Sunday against Indianapolis.