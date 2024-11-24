Tony Pollard News: Big effort in upset win

Pollard rushed the ball 24 times for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans. He added three receptions on five targets for 10 yards.

Pollard's volume jumped in the absence of Tyjae Spears (concussion) to tally at least 20 rushing attempts for the fourth time this season. He was perfectly capable of shouldering that workload, ripping off long gains of 27 and 19 yards while also finding the end zone from 10 yards out early in the second quarter. That was enough for Pollard to reach 100 yards on the ground for the second time this season, and he will be a must-start fantasy option in Week 13 against Washington if Spears remains sidelined.