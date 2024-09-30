Tony Pollard News: Heavy workload in Week 4 win

Pollard rushed 22 times for 88 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 20 yards in Monday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins.

Pollard set up the game's first touchdown with a 41-yard run, as Tyjae Spears ran it in from seven yards out on the next play. The former Cowboys running back scored one of his own from four yards out in the final minute, giving Pollard two touchdowns through four games with the Titans. He finished with 22 carries to Spears' 15 as the Titans lost quarterback Will Levis to a shoulder injury early and went run-heavy against the offensively challenged Dolphins. After a Week 5 bye, Pollard should continue to operate as the 1A option in Tennessee's backfield, regardless of whether Levis or Mason Rudolph starts under center against the Colts in Week 6.