Tony Pollard News: Inefficient against Bills

Pollard rushed the ball 16 times for 61 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills. He added two receptions on six targets for four yards.

As expected, Pollard dominated work out of Tennessee's backfield with Tyjae Spears (hamstring) sidelined, as he accounted for 16 of the 19 carries by running backs. However, he was scripted out of the game in the second half -- he had only three carries across the final two quarters -- and also struggled to get going as a receiver with Mason Rudolph under center. Pollard should continue to get plenty of work in Week 8, but a matchup against Detroit will provide him with another stout defense against the run.