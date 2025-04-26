Fantasy Football
Tory Horton News: Seattle adds productive wideout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 12:23pm

The Seahawks selected Horton in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 166th overall.

There's always a reason when a player falls farther than expected in the NFL draft, but Horton is a player who always produced in college and demonstrated plus NFL speed with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. Horton stood out in a crowded Nevada rotation from 2020-21, at which point he transferred to Colorado State and torched for all of the next three years. Horton is light for his frame and missed the last six games of 2024 due to a knee injury, but if Horton's light frame isn't a problem and if the knee checks out fine then there's nothing obvious to stop Horton from eventually establishing himself as a quality boundary receiver in the NFL.

Tory Horton
Seattle Seahawks
